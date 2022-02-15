Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 665 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,924.60 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,143.00 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,004.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.