Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FNF stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.