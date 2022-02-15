Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 168,338 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 279,889 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 214,162 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

