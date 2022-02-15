DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in January

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DATS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DATS stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

