Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,967,054 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967,054 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.