POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 70.9% in January

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,277,500 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,775.0 days.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.