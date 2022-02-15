Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 69.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Lufax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Lufax by 9.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.