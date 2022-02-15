B. Riley Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $18.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

