Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $139.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $118.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Republic Services by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

