Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $282.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of NVAX opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

