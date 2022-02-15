Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

