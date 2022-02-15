Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 40,500 Shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VIA optronics worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics AG has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

