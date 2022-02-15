Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Eric Bjerkholt Sells 895 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $11,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KDNY opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

