Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

INGR stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

