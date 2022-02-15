Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

