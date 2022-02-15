Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $7,141,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

