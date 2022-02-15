Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

