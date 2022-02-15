Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,749 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

