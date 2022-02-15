Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,170 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

