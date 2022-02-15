Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $166.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

