StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NEPT opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

