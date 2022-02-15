StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MN opened at $8.52 on Monday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
