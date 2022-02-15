Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
CSTM stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
