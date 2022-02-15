Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.