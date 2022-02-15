HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.