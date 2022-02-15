HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.