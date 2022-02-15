GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,925 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

