1,279 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $355.64 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.00 and a 200 day moving average of $334.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

