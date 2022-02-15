Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Globant has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.010-$ EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.01 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globant stock opened at $254.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globant stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

