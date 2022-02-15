Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$22.42.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.