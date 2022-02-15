ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. ContextLogic has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.