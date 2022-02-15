Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.570-$4.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.57-4.76 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.