Trexquant Investment LP Takes $106,000 Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
GMBL opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).
