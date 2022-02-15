Trexquant Investment LP Takes $106,000 Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. Analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

