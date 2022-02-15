Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $91,000 Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,579.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 146,438 shares of company stock worth $1,025,207. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTX opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.57.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

