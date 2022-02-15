Morgan Stanley Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $210.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 888,317 shares of company stock valued at $144,569,832. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.