Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 41.3%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.