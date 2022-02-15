Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.04. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

