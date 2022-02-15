Anglo American’s (AAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,572.70 ($48.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,205 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,014.57. The company has a market capitalization of £47.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

