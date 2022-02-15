Anglo American’s (AAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,572.70 ($48.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,205 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,014.57. The company has a market capitalization of £47.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.