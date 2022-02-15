Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, February 4th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 230 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £404.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.21.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

