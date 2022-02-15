Polymetal International’s (POLY) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

POLY opened at GBX 1,123.50 ($15.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.87.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

