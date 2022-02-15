GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,910

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.43 ($22.25).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,577.20 ($21.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,623.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,522.02. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £79.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). Insiders purchased 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

