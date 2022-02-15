Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.