Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.
