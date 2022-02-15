AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.