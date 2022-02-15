China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NYSE CEA opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
