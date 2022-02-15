China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

NYSE CEA opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.