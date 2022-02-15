StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CYD opened at $13.36 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

