NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “
NTST opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
