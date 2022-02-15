NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NTST opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at about $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

