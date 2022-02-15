Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SHEN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

