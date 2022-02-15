Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

