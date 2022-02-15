onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00.
ON stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
