onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get onsemi alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00.

ON stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.