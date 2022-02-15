TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,719,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

