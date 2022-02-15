Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,977 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $28,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.